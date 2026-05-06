Somalia: Somali PM Replaces Information Minister

Mogadishu — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has dismissed Information Minister Daud Aweis and appointed lawmaker Abdifatah Qasim Mahmoud as his replacement, the government said on Wednesday.

The appointment was made in accordance with Article 120, paragraphs 2 and 3 of the provisional constitution, and followed consultations with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, a statement said.

Abdifatah Qasim Mahmoud was named Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, taking over from Aweis amid what the statement described as "broad responsibilities" facing the government.

Barre urged the new minister to carry out his duties with efficiency and dedication.