Somalia: Somali PM Replaces Information Minister

6 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has dismissed Information Minister Daud Aweis and appointed lawmaker Abdifatah Qasim Mahmoud as his replacement, the government said on Wednesday.

The appointment was made in accordance with Article 120, paragraphs 2 and 3 of the provisional constitution, and followed consultations with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, a statement said.

Abdifatah Qasim Mahmoud was named Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, taking over from Aweis amid what the statement described as "broad responsibilities" facing the government.

Barre urged the new minister to carry out his duties with efficiency and dedication.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.