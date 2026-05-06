Zimbabwe: Man Arrested for Stabbing Wife and Pregnant Daughter to Death

Police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with the murder of his wife and pregnant daughter following a domestic dispute in Victory Park, Kadoma.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Obert Namurokosi, saying the incident occurred on May 3, 2026.

"The ZRP confirms the arrest of Obert Namurokosi (45) in connection with two cases of murder which occurred on 03/05/26 in Victory Park, Kadoma," said Nyathi.

Police said the suspect allegedly had a dispute with his wife, Cynthia Namurokosi (45), who fled to seek refuge at their daughter Takudzwa Namurokosi's residence on May 2.

"On the following day, the suspect reportedly followed her there, armed with a kitchen knife and attacked both victims," Nyathi said.

He added that the suspect allegedly stabbed his daughter, who was nine months pregnant, multiple times before turning on his wife.

"He stabbed his daughter several times before attacking his wife, whom he stabbed on the neck. Both victims succumbed to the injuries," said Nyathi.

The police spokesperson condemned the incident and urged members of the public to resolve disputes peacefully.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.