Southern Africa: Chamisa Condemns Anti-Migrant Violence in South Africa, Calls for SADC's Urgent Intervention

Opposition politician Nelson Chamisa has condemned the ongoing xenophobic attacks against migrants in South Africa, calling for urgent regional intervention.

South African anti-migrant groups have been holding a series of protests demanding that illegal immigrants leave the country citing that they cause a strain on their public services and take their jobs.

The groups have been stopping people outside hospitals and schools demanding to see their identity papers.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a statement Monday, Chamisa said he was deeply concerned by what he described as increasing xenophobic disposition, Afrophobic negativity targeting foreign nationals in the neighbouring country.

"We condemn, without equivocation, any acts of lawlessness, violence, vigilantism, or incitement to hatred," Chamisa said.

The remarks come amid reports of protests and attacks targeting foreign nationals in parts of South Africa, raising fears over the safety of Zimbabweans living there.

Chamisa urged Zimbabweans in South Africa to conduct themselves responsibly, saying their behaviour should reflect positively on the country.

"Zimbabweans must be known for peace, cooperation, respect, and hard work, not for conflict or criminal activities," he said.

The former Citizens Coalition for Change leader said the Zimbabwean government must do more to address the challenges forcing citizens to migrate.

He indicated plans to engage South African authorities and other stakeholders in search for lasting solutions.

"On my part, true to the call of duty, I will be engaging South African authorities and stakeholders to emphasize the finding of a lasting solution to the problems bedevelling our nation, region and our continent. We must resolve the national question.

Chamisa linked the migration crisis to Zimbabwe's internal political challenges, criticising the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, which he said threatens democratic governance.

"We must resolve the national question. We must stop the CAB3 tomfoolery and the one-party state temptation.

"There must be an everlasting national and constitutional settlement solution in Zimbabwe. The vicious cycle of conflict, instability, and rigged elections must end," he said.