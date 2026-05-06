Zimbabwe: Sikhala Appears in South Africa Court Over Explosives Charges, Case Postponed to August

FORMER member of Parliament (MP) Job Sikhala and his uncle, Alex Thema (78), appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court in Tshwane on Monday, 4 May 2026, facing charges of possession of illegal explosives.

Sikhala said his lawyer, Attorney Bongani Dee of Mabuza Attorneys, reinstated a notice to the state that if investigations hadn't been completed, they must withdraw the case by 3 August 2026.

"I don't think there's any other reason why they would want to continuously keep me in South Africa rather than releasing me to go and resume my work in Zimbabwe and meet my family," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The outstanding investigation involves cellphone records, 205 statements and DNA. Sikhala said he was disappointed because he thought the date of the hearing was set for him to finalise this matter.

"We gave them notice that failure to conclude investigations today would lead us to make an application for refusal of further remand.

"Unfortunately, I was delayed, and the line was so long at the entrance. I was late by three minutes, and it opposed the occasion of the postponement of this matter. Definitely, I thought the matter was going to be concluded today or to be referred to trial in court," he said.

He said the matter was keeping him in South Africa and that he had a name to clear as a prominent political player in Zimbabwe.

"I can't leave this jurisdiction until my name is cleared on these allegations, which everyone knows were the creation of enemies back in Zimbabwe, who persuaded and followed me into South Africa. I'm a legal practitioner, a registered lawyer in Zimbabwe. I need to go back and work for my family. These delays are prejudicing me. I'm a family man with 11 children," he said.

He further said that he shepherds many political activists in Zimbabwe and has a huge support base.

"I hope this is the last and final remand in this matter. The judiciary of South Africa isn't corrupt, as we know is the case elsewhere. We don't have a captured judiciary in South Africa. We have a fair judiciary," added Sikhala.

Presiding Magistrate Lesetja Mphahlele postponed the matter to 3 August 2026 for further investigations.