Angola: Startups Bring Internet Via Angosat-2 to Border Areas

Luanda — A VSAT antenna was recently installed at the new Luvo Border Post, Zaire province, by the Conecta Angola Comercial project, to ensure connection to ANGOSAT-2 and improve internet access in the region.

A note from the National Space Program Management Office (GGPEN), sent to ANGOP on Monday, states that the infrastructure allows local communication and interconnection with other posts nationwide, reinforcing the efficiency of services and boosting formal trade.

The initiative is part of the Angolan Executive's strategy to promote digital inclusion, especially in remote and hard-to-reach areas where traditional solutions are not viable.

At the same time, the project, implemented by national startups, fosters innovation, entrepreneurship and the creation of youth employment.

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Conecta Angola Comercial joins the process of modernizing border posts, which is led by the Coordinated Border Management Committee (CGCF), coordinated by the Ministry of Finance, co-coordinated by the Ministry of the Interior, which also includes the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication (MINTTICS).

The initiative is a strategic solution to guarantee connectivity in areas where only ANGOSAT-2 satellite technology can reach.

It constitutes the most recent advance, under the coordination of the Central Technical Unit, led by the General Tax Administration (AGT).

Conecta Angola Comercial aims to bring connectivity with 150 Mbps per second to remote areas, through ANGOSAT-2, a high-performance satellite, with strong demand in the national market.

Geospatial data reinforces border management

In addition, MINTTICS, through the National Space Program Management Office (GGPEN), provided the CGCF with a platform that uses geospatial data and satellite images to reinforce the monitoring and management of border areas.

The tool allows you to view and analyze territory information, promoting more efficient, coordinated and data-driven management, in addition to facilitating coordination between the institutions involved and improving operational decision-making.

All installation and training for using the smart tool was provided and monitored by a team of technicians and specialists from GGPEN, who traveled to Luvo, forming part of a mixed commission.

With these initiatives, MINTTICS reinforces its commitment to applying space technologies to the country's concrete challenges, contributing to more efficient border management and strengthening institutional capabilities.

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An initiative of the Government of Angola, through the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication (MINTTICS) and partners, Conecta Angola Comercial aims to bring communication services to remote areas of the country and generate opportunities, by promoting entrepreneurship. CS/DOJ