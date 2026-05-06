Angola: Luau Photovoltaic Park Reinforces the Fight Against Climate Change

Luau — The inauguration of the Luau Photovoltaic Solar Park on Monday marks another consistent step by Angola on the path of energy transition, in a global context in which the preservation of the environment and the fight against climate change are urgent.

The project, in addition to strengthening the country's clean energy production capacity, is part of a broader government strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote a sustainable development model.

The focus on renewable energies comes as a response to the need to diversify the national energy matrix, historically dependent on fossil fuels.

With the entry into operation of this infrastructure, the Government expects an annual saving of more than 12 million liters of fuel, which represents not only relevant economic gains, but also a significant decrease in carbon emissions.

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The park is part of a broader national program, which provides for the construction of solar plants in 60 locations, in the provinces of Lunda-Norte, Lunda-Sul, Moxico, Moxico Leste, Malanje and Bié.

The national program will benefit more than 900 thousand inhabitants, with an installed capacity of about 250 megawatts in photovoltaic solar panels, associated with battery storage systems with a total capacity of 590 megawatts.

Battery systems are designed to ensure a continuous supply of energy, especially during the night period, in order to ensure stability of supply.

However, this effort is part of the fulfillment of the commitments made by Angola to the United Nations, within the framework of the Paris Agreement, an international legal instrument that sets goals to limit global warming to safe levels.

By ratifying this agreement, the country committed to progressively reducing its emissions and adopting policies that promote climate resilience.

International conventions, such as the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, guide States to develop national mitigation and adaptation strategies.

In this context, Angola has been implementing its National Development Plan, which includes specific measures for the energy sector, including increasing the share of renewable energy and improving energy efficiency.

The Luau Solar Park, equipped with a battery storage system, ensures the continuous supply of electricity throughout the 24 hours, contributing to the stability of the local electricity system.

This characteristic represents an important technological advance, especially for regions further away from the major production centres, where irregular supply is an obstacle to economic and social development.

At the same time, Angola has invested heavily in the expansion of its hydroelectric capacity, considered one of the main sources of clean energy in the country.

Projects such as the Laúca and Caculo Cabaça Dams show the Government's commitment to exploring the national water potential in a sustainable way.

These infrastructures, in addition to significantly increasing the production of electricity, contribute to reducing the use of thermal power plants powered by fossil fuels, which are traditionally more polluting.

At the same time, they make it possible to ensure greater energy security and support the industrialization of the country.

On the environmental front, the adoption of clean energy plays a crucial role in protecting ecosystems, reducing air pollution and mitigating the effects of climate change, which manifest themselves through extreme phenomena such as prolonged droughts and intense floods, with a direct impact on agriculture and food security.

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Angola's commitment to sustainability is also reflected in cooperation with international partners, financial institutions and multilateral organizations, which have supported the implementation of structuring projects in the field of renewable energy and environmental management.

With the Luau Photovoltaic Solar Park, the country reinforces not only its energy capacity, but also its position as an actor committed to the global climate agenda.

It is an investment that combines economic development, social inclusion and environmental responsibility, fundamental pillars for building a more balanced and resilient future. ART/IZ/DOJ