East Africa: Ethiopia Rejects Sudan's Baseless Accusations, Calls for Peace and Civilian-Led Dialogue

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has strongly rejected what it described as "baseless accusations" made during a recent joint press conference by the Sudanese Armed Forces, Sudan's Foreign Minister, and military spokesperson.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Ethiopia reaffirmed that the people of Ethiopia and Sudan share a long-standing history of friendship and brotherly ties.

The statement accused the Sudanese Armed Forces of overlooking the extensive involvement of Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) mercenaries in the ongoing conflict, alleging that Sudanese military actors have provided arms and financial support to those groups.

According to statement, the activities of TPLF fighters in Sudan are "a matter of public record," and the government claims there is credible evidence indicating that Sudan has become a base for anti-Ethiopian forces operating against the country.

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Ethiopia further alleged that the accusations made by Sudanese military officials are being driven by external actors pursuing what it called a "nefarious agenda."

Despite the growing tensions, Ethiopia emphasized that it remains committed to supporting the people of Sudan and maintaining the historic relationship between the two neighboring nations.

The Ethiopian government also renewed its call for an immediate end to the conflict in Sudan, stressing that there is no military solution to the ongoing civil war.

It urged all parties to agree to an immediate humanitarian truce, followed by a lasting ceasefire and an independent, inclusive, and transparent civilian-led political dialogue aimed at restoring peace and civilian rule in Sudan.