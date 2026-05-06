Ethiopia: Rescuing Nation From Poverty Defines Modern Patriotism - Mayor Adanech

Addis Ababa — Mayor Adanech Abiebie said the true measure of patriotism for today's generation lies in lifting the nation out of poverty and overcoming underdevelopment.

She made the remarks at the 85th Patriots' Victory Day celebration held at Patriots' Victory Monument Square (Arat Kilo) in Addis Ababa, attended by senior officials, including Taye Atske Selassie, and veteran patriots.

Reflecting on the historic victory over fascist forces, the Mayor said Ethiopian patriots--men and women alike--prevailed not through superior weaponry, but through resilience, unity, and an unshakeable love of country.

Their sacrifice, she noted, ensured the survival of national sovereignty and left behind a legacy that must be preserved and honored.

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Adanech stressed that this legacy carries a responsibility for the present generation--to write its own chapter of patriotism through tangible contributions to national development.

"Patriotism today means freeing our nation from poverty and backwardness," she said, adding that securing rightful access to the sea also forms part of this generation's historic responsibility.

She further noted that Patriots' Victory Day should not only be a moment of remembrance, but also a renewed commitment to advancing peace, development, and shared prosperity.

The Mayor called on citizens across all walks of life to become champions of development and guardians of peace, underscoring that sustained national progress depends on the collective resolve and active participation of all.