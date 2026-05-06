Ethiopia: National Patriots Essential to Realize Prosperity, Says PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has said realizing national prosperity requires the emergence of committed patriots who firmly reject self-interest, betrayal, and external aggression, as the country marked the 85th Patriots' Victory Day.

In a message delivered on the occasion, the Prime Minister underscored that genuine patriotism is rooted in selfless sacrifice and unwavering dedication to the nation and its people.

"Prosperity demands patriots who say no to self-interest, betrayal, and invaders," PM Abiy stated.

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He noted that May 5 marks the historic triumph of patriots who defeated fascist forces and restored full sovereignty, describing the day as a defining moment of courage and unity.

According to the Prime Minister, patriotism entails sacrificing personal benefit, power, and recognition for the greater national good. He stressed that the historic struggle was fought against three principal adversaries: selfishness, treachery, and foreign aggression.

PM Abiy warned that these challenges persist in different forms today, noting that internal weaknesses such as corruption, poverty, and underdevelopment continue to pose threats to national progress.

He further called for the rise of patriots across all sectors, including industry, agriculture, security, politics, business, diplomacy, public service, health, and education, to sustain the country's reform and development trajectory.

The Prime Minister attributed ongoing national progress to the contributions of such patriots, while noting that the journey toward complete victory is still underway.

He concluded by calling on all citizens to reflect on their level of patriotism and renew their commitment to national service, expressing confidence that lasting prosperity can be achieved through collective effort and dedication.

The Patriots' Victory Day is observed annually to honor the sacrifices of those who defended the nation's sovereignty and independence.