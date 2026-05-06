Namibia: Lüderitz Waterfront to Build Hospital, Hotel

- The Chief Executive Officer of the Lüderitz Waterfront Development Company, Samuehl Fluksman, has revealed plans to construct a hotel and a private hospital as part of efforts to transform Lüderitz into a tourism and investment hub.

Fluksman said the developments will form part of the third phase of the waterfront's expansion strategy, which aims to position the coastal town for anticipated economic growth.

"The town is transitioning. Lüderitz is an epicentre of growth and development. So, the Lüderitz waterfront always tries to be 10 years ahead of what will happen. So right now, the town cannot accommodate the influx of tourists," Fluksman said.

He further stated the hotel project, anticipated to start before the end of this year end, will help Lüderitz's increasing visitors with accommodation as the town grows in business, leisure, cultural, and sports activities.

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Fluksman said the development will boost economic activity and open opportunities for SMEs in the tourism supply chain. The joint venture private hospital will introduce specialised medical services to the region.

According to Fluksman, the facility will include a helipad for medical evacuations, mainly for offshore industries, reducing dependence on outside Namibia. He noted the projects will benefit the local community, with most jobs during and after construction expected to be filled by Lüderitz and the //Kharas region residents.

"A project of this magnitude will first create employment during construction, with about 150 jobs expected over two years. Once completed, the hotel will employ around 80 people permanently," he said. He said the increased visitors will boost local businesses like hotels, restaurants, retailers, fuel stations, and transport.

"The more people come here, the more they spend on services such as food, accommodation and transport.

That is how the economy grows, and every cent counts," he said.

He noted that improved healthcare via the private hospital will boost access to quality medical care for residents and support industries around Lüderitz.

Both projects involve a partnership where the waterfront holds a 25% stake, providing prime sea-facing land, while a private investor will finance and build infrastructure. Fluksman stated that since its establishment, the waterfront has played a key role in Lüderitz's urban renewal, delivering infrastructure such as a public square, accommodation units, office spaces and a restaurant overlooking the harbour.