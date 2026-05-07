South Africa: Half-Truths, Questionable Claims and Evasion As Minister Tolashe Appears Before Parliamentary Committee

6 May 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Rebecca Davis

Appearing before Parliament on Wednesday, Minister Sisisi Tolashe told MPs that any arrangement which saw a state-funded nanny allegedly paying kickbacks to Tolashe's daughter was between the two of them.

Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe told Parliament's portfolio committee on Wednesday that she had "no knowledge" of the fact that a household employee on her department's payroll had been made to pay half her monthly salary to Tolashe's daughter, Kanyisa.

This was in relation to the story broken by Daily Maverick exposing how a "food aide" employed through the Department of Social Development ended up working at Tolashe's private residence in East London and was made to transfer R7,000 monthly to Kanyisa Tolashe's account to help subsidise "household expenses".

During an appearance at which she was backed to the hilt by ANC MPs, Tolashe grew emotional at one stage, saying: "My children, my family, are being haunted by journalists: English, Afrikaans ... it's becoming harassment."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

But while Tolashe has repeatedly denied misleading Parliament, what she told the committee on Wednesday was once again characterised by half-truths, unlikely claims, and in some cases inaccuracies.

Appointment of 22-year-old chief of staff

The Public Service Commission (PSC) chair, Somadoda Fikeni, was present at the meeting to report on the PSC's "own-accord" investigation into Daily Maverick's report that an unqualified 22-year-old, Lesedi Mabiletja, had been appointed as Tolashe's chief of staff.

The...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.