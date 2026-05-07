Rwanda: Clean Audits Are Progress, Not Cause for Complacency

The latest Auditor General's report offers a welcome sign that Rwanda's public finance management systems are steadily improving. With more than 97 per cent of public entities receiving clean audits on their financial statements, the country has reason to acknowledge the work being done by the Office of the Auditor General and by public institutions that are taking accountability more seriously.

This progress should not be treated lightly. Public resources are the foundation on which national development is built and thus, every franc collected from taxpayers, borrowed in the name of citizens, or allocated from the national budget must be managed with discipline, transparency and a strong sense of public duty.

The Office of the Auditor General deserves commendation for its continued role in strengthening this culture. Its work is not merely about pointing out mistakes after they have happened. It is an important safeguard against waste, mismanagement and weak systems. It helps institutions correct course, improve internal controls and ensure that public money delivers value to citizens.

But clean audits should not be mistaken for the end of the journey. A clean financial statement is important, but it must be matched by compliance with laws, proper procurement practices, value for money and measurable service delivery. The ultimate test of sound public finance management is not only whether books are balanced, but whether citizens feel the impact of the resources spent in their name.

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This is why audited entities must take the Auditor General's findings in good faith. Where loopholes are identified, the response should not be defensiveness, delay or blame-shifting. It should be swift correction. Audit recommendations are not hostile criticism; they are tools for institutional improvement.

Government institutions, public enterprises, districts, projects and all other entities that benefit from the national purse must understand that accountability is not seasonal. It should not begin when auditors arrive and end when reports are tabled before Parliament. It must be embedded in daily decisions, from planning and procurement to implementation and reporting.

The progress recorded so far is encouraging. It shows that systems can improve when leadership, oversight and institutional discipline work together. But it should also serve as a reminder that the public expects more, not less.

Rwanda's development ambitions demand institutions that are not only efficient, but also accountable. The Auditor General has done his part by shining a light on both progress and remaining gaps. The responsibility now lies with audited entities to act, improve and prove that every public resource entrusted to them is handled with the seriousness it deserves.