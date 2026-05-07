Rwanda: Karongi - Former School Administrators Arrested Over Embezzled Funds

7 May 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jesca Mutamba

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on Wednesday, May 6, announced the arrest of four former administrators of Rubengera II Technical Secondary School in Karongi District over the alleged embezzlement of nearly Rwf227 million in public funds.

The suspects include theschool's former headteacher Marcel Mukeshimana, two former school accountants, and the school's cheque signatory.

ALSO READ: Six arrested in sophisticated quinoa scam worth millions

According to RIB, the suspects are being investigated for crimes related to embezzlement, misuse of public funds, and abuse of office for personal gain.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a total of Rwf226,790,877 was allegedly diverted through unauthorized transactions and misuse of public resources.

"The suspects are currently detained at the RIB station in Bwishyura while their case file is being prepared for submission to the Prosecution," RIB said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Teacher arrested over alleged defilement of student

RIB also cautioned individuals entrusted with managing public resources against misusing them.

"RIB warns those responsible for managing and using public resources to strictly follow relevant laws, as violations harm citizens and the country's development, and are punishable by law," the bureau said.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.