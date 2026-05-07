Rwanda: Karongi - Former School Administrators Arrested Over Embezzled Funds

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on Wednesday, May 6, announced the arrest of four former administrators of Rubengera II Technical Secondary School in Karongi District over the alleged embezzlement of nearly Rwf227 million in public funds.

The suspects include theschool's former headteacher Marcel Mukeshimana, two former school accountants, and the school's cheque signatory.

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According to RIB, the suspects are being investigated for crimes related to embezzlement, misuse of public funds, and abuse of office for personal gain.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a total of Rwf226,790,877 was allegedly diverted through unauthorized transactions and misuse of public resources.

"The suspects are currently detained at the RIB station in Bwishyura while their case file is being prepared for submission to the Prosecution," RIB said in a statement.

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RIB also cautioned individuals entrusted with managing public resources against misusing them.

"RIB warns those responsible for managing and using public resources to strictly follow relevant laws, as violations harm citizens and the country's development, and are punishable by law," the bureau said.