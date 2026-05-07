Kenya: Safaricom Profit Jumps to Sh100bn On M-Pesa, Data Growth

Nairobi — Safaricom has posted a 67.3 percent jump in net profit to Sh100 billion for the 2025/26 financial year, driven by strong growth in M-Pesa, mobile data and its Ethiopia business.

The telco's service revenue rose 10 percent to Sh400 billion during the period, supported by increased customer usage across its mobile money and internet services.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) grew 15.3 percent to Sh182 billion, while total earnings climbed 24.7 percent to Sh119 billion.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said the results reflected strong performance in both Kenya and Ethiopia.

"Kenya has delivered an outstanding performance, and Ethiopia has made a valuable contribution, together making this one of our strongest results yet," he said.