South Africa: Santaco Calls for Action On Thohoyandou Taxi Rank

Since 2011 at least R324-million has been spent but the rank is still not open

The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) in Vhembe has called for the long-delayed Thohoyandou taxi rank to be completed.

Commuters in Thohoyandou have for years relied on three informal taxi ranks, serving about 5,000 commuters daily, without proper shelter.

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The announcement that a new, state-of-the-art taxi rank would be built was met with enthusiasm. Construction began in 2011 but the initial budget of R275-million was spent without the project nearing completion.

In December 2025, the bill stood at R311-million.

During her State of the Province Address earlier this year, Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba said the taxi rank was among stalled projects on which progress was being made. But residents and taxi operators say there is no progress to be seen.

A recent visit to the site by Limpopo Mirror revealed minimal activity. Resident Mashudu Mudau said the unfinished structure has become a safety risk.

"Criminals continue to hide at this massive infrastructure, and many residents have been mugged here. We are pleading with the government to fast-track the revamping for our own safety," he said.

SANTACO Vhembe chairperson Tshimangadzo Mphigalale said the continued delays were unacceptable.

"During the rainy season, we see passengers suffering and getting wet while waiting for transport," he said.

He said that despite repeated funding announcements, there was little to show.

"Every year, we hear about millions being allocated, but there is nothing visible," he said.

The Independent Development Trust (IDT) chief executive Sfiso Nsibande said R47-million had been allocated to complete the taxi rank, of which R13-million had already been spent.

This is for remedial works and a supplementary water system.

Matorokisi Holdings, appointed in September 2025 with a budget of R40.6-million, is responsible for completing the project. Work includes refurbishing existing buildings, waterproofing roofs, and carrying out civil, mechanical and electrical works, as well as installing a supplementary water system.

The current completion date is 26 August 2026.