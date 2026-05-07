Namibia Swimmers Shine On Opening Day of African Champs

6 May 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibian flag flew high on the first day of the 17th African Swimming Championships in Oran, Algeria as our young athletes made waves in the pool.

Namibia celebrated four athletes reaching the finals - placing in the top 8 among Africa's best - and secured its first medal of the tournament.

Highlights:

Boys' 100m Freestyle (14-18 years): Luke Beukes won bronze with a time of 50.44, setting a new long course age group 17-18 record.

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Girls' 100m Freestyle (14-18 years): Victoria De Sousa finished 7th with 1:00.79.

Boys' 100m Freestyle (14-18 years): Nathan Bock placed 6th with 53.38.

Boys' 200m Butterfly (14-18 years): Lorenzo Esterhuizen finished 5th with 2:07.01.

Other Individual Performances:

Women's 100m Freestyle (19 & older): Molina Smalley (1:02.19, Rank 13), Trisha Mutumbulua (1:02.56, Rank 15).

Girls' 100m Freestyle (14-18 years): Ainoa Naukosho (1:03.17, Rank 21).

Relay Performances:

Mixed 4x100m Freestyle (14-18 years, Prelim): Namibia placed 4th with a time of 3:53.78 (611 pts). Team: Roselinda Matyayi, Nathan Bock, Lorenzo Esterhuizen, Victoria De Sousa.

Mixed 4x100m Freestyle (19 & older, Final): Namibia finished 6th with a time of 3:48.47 (655 pts). Team: Jose Canjulo, Trisha Mutumbulua, Molina Smalley, Luke Beukes.

Quote - Nasfed president Riaan Steyn "Luke's bronze medal and record-breaking swim is a proud moment for Namibia. With four athletes in finals and strong relay performances, our team has already made its mark on the continental stage."

Namibia secured four finalists, its first medal of the championships, and commendable relay finishes. These results highlight both the depth of Namibia's talent and the collective spirit of the team as they continue their campaign in Oran.

With four more days of racing ahead, the federation looks forward to building on this momentum and inspiring the nation with further achievements

Read the original article on Namibian.

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