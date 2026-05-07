South Africa: Ramaphosa Didn't Know He Was Meeting Wealthy Zimbabwean Wanted in SA - - Spokesperson

Controversy has erupted over President Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with wealthy Zimbabwean Wicknell Chivayo, who is wanted in South Africa for alleged money laundering.

President Cyril Ramaphosa did not know that he would be meeting a businessman wanted by the law in South Africa when he visited Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his private farm on Sunday, his spokesperson said.

Controversy has erupted in Zimbabwe over the visit, especially about Ramaphosa associating with Mnangagwa's rich cronies, particularly Wicknell Chivayo, a businessman who openly flaunts his wealth.

Chivayo's assets have been frozen in South Africa, and he is being investigated by the Hawks for money laundering.

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Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said at a press conference in Cape Town that it was understandable there were concerns about Ramaphosa being seen in a foreign country with "persons of interest to our law enforcement".

But he insisted that Ramaphosa had been invited to Zimbabwe by Mnangagwa and had no prior knowledge of who would be at the meeting, which was "arranged to be a very informal, relaxed sort of engagement, albeit over serious issues concerning the two countries".

Magwenya said reports had surfaced after the visit, identifying an individual who is a person of interest to SA law enforcement, who was also present during the visit.

"President Ramaphosa had no prior knowledge of who would be present during...