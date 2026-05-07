South Africa: Who Is Running Nelson Mandela Bay? Metro's City Manager Crisis Deepens

Confusion runs deep in Nelson Mandela Bay over its city manager, amid an escalating leadership vacuum that raises serious concerns about governance stability and worsening administrative paralysis in the metro.

Questions are mounting over who is actually running the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, which has been without clear municipal leadership for more than a week amid an escalating standoff over the reinstatement of suspended city manager Dr Noxolo Nqwazi.

The uncertainty comes as metro leaders have not implemented a directive issued by Eastern Cape MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Zolile Williams, who this week said Nqwazi must resume her duties following the lapse of her suspension.

Speaking before Parliament's Cogta committee on Wednesday, acting corporate services executive director Yolanda Dakuse revealed that Nqwazi had earned R6.7-million in salary over the past two years while on suspension.

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The prolonged suspension has effectively resulted in a revolving door of acting city managers, with no stable incumbent in place to permanently fill the post.

City managers are the most senior administrative officials in municipalities, responsible for running the day-to-day operations of a metro and ensuring that council decisions are implemented.

Williams issued his directive on 5 May 2026, to mayor Babalwa Lobishe and council speaker Eugene Johnson, instructing that Nqwazi be reinstated.

The metro, however, appears to be resisting that instruction.

In his directive, Williams stated that "in the...