South Africa: More Storms Expected in Waterlogged Nelson Mandela Bay

Inclement weather has strained municipal services, infrastructure, private businesses and most residents across Nelson Mandela Bay - and the clouds have not yet parted while forecasts predict more bad weather.

Nelson Mandela Bay was still reeling from inclement weather when the city had to batten down the hatches in anticipation of more damaging weather warnings.

More than 100mm of rain was measured in places across the metro by Wednesday morning, causing localised flooding, sinkholes and collapsing structures across the city.

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More devastation is expected with another estimated 100mm predicted in places until Thursday night, accompanied by gusting winds in excess of 100 km/h.

Despite the municipality's efforts to allay public concerns about its readiness to deal with weather-related emergencies, many questions remain around the availability of vehicles amid the city's fuel contract challenges.

Weather forecaster Garth Sampson said Newton Park, Gqeberha, experienced the most rainfall in the city on Tuesday night, more than 130mm, but warned that residents had not seen the last of the rain.

"The total rainfall round-up as from 6 May is that most places in Gqeberha and Kariega had rainfall above 100mm, with a high of more than 130mm in Newton Park. Overnight to tomorrow (Thursday) midnight, between 60mm and 120mm of rainfall is expected, accompanied by strong winds throughout the night, with the worst expected after 8pm."

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a...