Zimbabwe: Death Toll in Harare-Nyamapanda Road Accident Rises

6 May 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

The death toll from a road accident involving a Malawi-bound DRD bus has risen to 17, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed.

The crash occurred on 5 May 2026 at around 1330 hours at the 175-kilometre peg along the Harare-Nyamapanda highway.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the injured were receiving treatment at Kotwa District Hospital and Mutoko District Hospital.

Police said efforts were underway, in collaboration with the Government of Malawi through its embassy and relevant authorities, to identify the victims and facilitate the repatriation of bodies.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police, through the Government of Zimbabwe, is liaising with the Government of the Republic of Malawi, through its Embassy and relevant authorities, to facilitate the identification and repatriation of the victims," said Commissioner Nyathi.

He added that the bodies of the deceased had been taken to Kotwa District Hospital and Mutoko District Hospital mortuaries, where they are awaiting identification and post-mortem examinations.

Authorities have expressed condolences to the bereaved families and the people of Malawi following the tragedy.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and the people of Malawi following this tragic accident," Commissioner Nyathi said.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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