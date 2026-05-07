African Union Solidarity With the Chadian People Following a Terrorist Attack

The African Union Commission strongly condemns the terrorist attack carried out on the evening of Monday, 4 May 2026, against a military base in Barka Tolorom, on the Chadian shore of Lake Chad, which resulted in loss of life and injuries among the Chadian defence forces.

The African Union Commission expresses its sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and the people of Chad. It wishes a swift and full recovery to the injured.

It also reiterates the solidarity of the African Union with all Member States of the Lake Chad Basin Commission engaged in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism in the region.

The African Union Commission underscores the African Union's continued commitment to support the Republic of Chad and the countries of the Lake Chad Basin region in their efforts to combat terrorism, including through its cooperation mechanisms and its Liaison Office, as well as within the framework of relevant regional initiatives.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mr. Nuur Mohamud Sheekh I Spokesperson of the Chairperson I African Union Commission I Email: SheekhN@AfricanUnion.org | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia