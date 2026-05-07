Military authorities in Chad confirmed the assault, which took place on 4 May, saying that several of the terrorists were also killed.

At least 23 Chadian soldiers were killed and dozens more wounded when terrorists attacked a military position on Barka Tolorom island in the Lake Chad region.

Military authorities in Chad confirmed the assault, which took place on 4 May, saying that several of the terrorists were also killed. Al Jazeera reports that at least 26 soldiers were also wounded in the attack.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The attack is believed to have been carried out by either fighters of Jama'atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'Awati wal-Jihad (JAS), otherwise known as Boko Haram, or fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP),

The incident is the latest in a long line of deadly raids across the Lake Chad Basin, a vast, marshy terror hotbed where the borders of Nigeria, Chad, Niger and Cameroon converge.

For over a decade, the region has remained a stronghold of Boko Haram and its splinter faction, ISWAP, both of which continue to launch cross-border attacks on military outposts and civilian communities despite sustained counterinsurgency efforts.

The persistence of such attacks highlights the limitations of regional security frameworks, particularly the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), established in 2015 by countries surrounding Lake Chad to coordinate the fight against the insurgents.

While the force has recorded periodic successes, including major offensives that killed hundreds of fighters and reclaimed territory, militant groups have adapted by exploiting the difficult terrain, especially the network of islands and waterways that allow them to regroup and strike with speed.

Security analysts note that many military bases in the region have increasingly become soft targets, vulnerable to night raids carried out by insurgents using sophisticated weapons and aided by local intelligence. The repeated overrunning of military positions, including past incidents where dozens of soldiers were killed in a single raid, reflects gaps in surveillance, coordination and rapid response among the affected countries.

Competition among armed groups for control of territory and resources has also entrenched instability. At the same time, strained cooperation among regional militaries, logistical constraints, and occasional policy differences have limited the effectiveness of joint operations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Chad Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In November 2024, Chad threatened to withdraw from MNJTF after a deadly Boko Haram attack killed about 40 Chadian soldiers. Last year, junta-led Niger withdrew from the regional alliance after disagreements with Nigeria and other ECOWAS countries following the 2023 coup in Niger. Niger also withdrew from ECOWAS to join Mali and Burkina Faso in forming the AES.

The humanitarian toll has been severe. According to international estimates, tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced across the four countries around the region. Civilians living along the shores of Lake Chad remain exposed to abductions, raids, tightrope taxation and forced recruitment, even as military operations intensify.