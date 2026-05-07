Somalia: Somali Police Arrest Two SMN Journalists in Mogadishu, Media Outlet Condemns Move

Mogadishu — Police in Mogadishu have detained two journalists from Shabelle Media Network while they were covering reports on the displacement of civilians in the capital, the outlet and witnesses said Wednesday.

The journalists - Shugri Abdi Abdi and Abdullahi Abdifatah Sidow- were reportedly working on a story about forced evictions affecting residents in parts of the city when officers arrested them.

According to Shabelle Media's statement, police "handled the journalists inappropriately" and confiscated their equipment before taking them into custody.

The media organization strongly condemned the arrests, describing them as illegal and a violation of press freedom. It said the detention of its reporters and obstruction of their work were unacceptable.

The incident comes amid growing complaints over the displacement of civilians from several districts in Mogadishu, where authorities have been accused of carrying out evictions without adequate notice or support.

"Journalism is not a crime, and arrest is not lawful," Shabelle said in a statement.