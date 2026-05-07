Kenya: Gachagua Insists Opposition Will Front Single Presidential Candidate Against Ruto

6 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Democratic Congress Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has reaffirmed that the United Opposition will present a single presidential candidate to challenge President William Ruto in the next general election, insisting that their coalition remains intact despite claims of internal divisions.

Speaking during public engagements in Gatanga Constituency, Murang'a County, Gachagua alleged that some individuals within the opposition are working with elements in government to create disunity and spread the perception that the alliance is fractured.

He maintained that the opposition is united and committed to a transparent internal process that will produce one flagbearer.

According to him, all aspirants who take part in the nomination process have agreed in principle to support whoever wins the ticket.

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"Whichever candidate emerges victorious will be supported by all others," he said, adding that he is personally ready to step aside if another contender is selected.

Gachagua further urged supporters to ignore claims of infighting, warning against what he described as efforts to undermine the unity of the so-called alternative government.

In his remarks, he also referenced recent comments by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on youth activism, alleging that President Ruto had engaged in external political benchmarking--claims that remain unverified.

Turning to the upcoming Ol Kalou by-election, Gachagua urged residents, especially young people, not to sell their identity cards, accusing the ruling side of attempting to manipulate the electoral process.

He insisted that the party nominations scheduled for Saturday would be free and fair.

He was accompanied by several leaders, including Senator Joe Nyutu, Kigumo MP Munyoro, Laikipia Senator John Kinyua, Gatanga MP Edward Muriu, and other regional leaders, who echoed criticism of the government over corruption and economic management.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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