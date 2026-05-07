South Africa: Western Cape Activates Disaster Preparedness Measures Ahead of Severe Weather

The Western Cape Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC), in coordination with municipalities and emergency services, has activated monitoring and preparedness measures across affected districts, as the province braces for severe weather conditions.

Members of the Provincial Legislature convened on Tuesday evening, 5 May 2026, to assess the state of readiness of disaster risk management teams in anticipation of an intense weather system expected to impact several regions.

The Western Cape Government expressed confidence in the level of preparedness among disaster management agencies and stakeholders. Discussions included the latest operational updates from the Joint Operations Centre (JOC), which has been activated through the PDMC.

The briefing followed an extended Premier's Coordinating Forum (PCF) meeting, where mayors and municipal managers from affected areas gave the assurance that all emergency resources have been mobilised.

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The principals indicated that continuous monitoring of dam and river levels is underway, particularly in areas where storage capacity is already under pressure.

During the JOC briefing, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) confirmed that a cut-off low system remains in place and is expected to affect parts of the Western Cape, including the Garden Route, Central Karoo, and other inland regions.

In addition to heavy rainfall, the system is expected to bring strong to gale-force winds, very rough sea conditions, especially between Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg Bay, and dangerous wave activity that may pose risks to coastal infrastructure and public safety.

Cold conditions are also expected, with the possibility of snowfall over high-lying areas and mountain passes.

Acting Western Cape Premier, Dr Ivan Meyer, said all provincial departments are on high alert, with the South African Police Service expected to deploy necessary resources.

"Daily JOC meetings will continue until the severe weather subsides. Our highest priority is to protect lives. I strongly encourage all residents to stay safe and avoid taking unnecessary risks," Meyer said.

He added that the provincial government and other role players will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as required.

Residents have been urged to exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines, including, including avoiding non-essential travel during peak of the weather event, staying clear of rivers, streams and flooded roadways, refraining from coastal and marine activities, securing loose household items that may be displaced by strong winds, and adhering to official warnings and updates issued by authorities.

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School closures

As a precautionary measure, the Western Cape Education Department has announced school closures on Wednesday and Thursday in selected circuits within the Eden and Central Karoo Education Districts. Affected areas include George, Knysna, Oudtshoorn, and surrounding areas.

Learner transport services in affected circuits have also been suspended. The full list of school closures is available on the WCED website: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/education

The Provincial Legislature has expressed appreciation to all officials and stakeholders who are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of communities during the adverse weather conditions.