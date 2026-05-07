Angola: Queen Nhakatolo Ngambo Highlights Ongoing Actions in Moxico-Leste

Luau — Queen Nhakatolo Ngambo highlighted this Wednesday, in Luau, eastern Angola Moxico-Moxico province, the structural projects underway in the region, within the framework of bringing social services closer and interconnecting municipalities by road.

In statements to ANGOP, the queen began by praising the interventions being carried out on national roads 190 and 250, on the Luau/Cazombo and Luau/Luacano/Cameia sections, hoping that the projects will be completed within the established deadlines.

According to the Queen, the completion of the two roads will contribute to the flow of agricultural products to consumption centers, reduce the transportation costs of basic goods, fuel and taxi services.

The works on National Road 190, with an investment of approximately 276 million dollars, foresee the rehabilitation of 183 kilometers, of which more than 120 km have already been paved.

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In the Luau/Luacano/Cameia section, the state invested 183 billion, 490 million and 210 thousand kwanzas for the rehabilitation of 156 kilometers, of which 95 are already paved.

She also praised the completion of the Cazombo (24 megawatts) and Luau (32.2 MW) photovoltaic parks, the latter inaugurated on Monday by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

She encouraged the Government to continue mobilizing resources for the realization of the other four projects planned for the province, with a view to boosting the productive sector, including access to electricity and combating inequalities.

The Queen also appealed for the mobilization of resources necessary for the implementation of the Cazombo Urban Plan, which foresees, in the immediate phase, the construction of administrative infrastructure, the central building of the Provincial Government, and the Cazombo General Hospital (with 200 beds).

To be implemented in a total area of 1,400 hectares, the ambitious project also foresees the construction of the Cazombo airport, a residential area, a teacher training school, a higher education institution, as well as the improvement of the current roads in the provincial capital, Cazombo.

The urban plan includes the construction of a Water Treatment Plant, an administrative residential complex, a technical health school, an equal number of government protocol houses, a Palace of Justice, a new National Police Command, among other actions.

Nhakatolo Ngambo was officially enthroned on September 9, 2024 and she became the 6th queen of the Luvale people. HD/DOJ