Angola: Vandalism Leaves 2,000 Residents in the City of Luena Without Water

Luena — Approximately 2,000 residents of the "04 de Fevereiro" urbanization in the city of Luena in Angolan eastern Moxico province have been without water since dawn Wednesday, following the vandalism of the only water supply system.

According to residents, unidentified individuals stole an essential component of the system, compromising the water supply.

The situation is forcing several families to travel to the city center, about 10 kilometers away, using taxis to obtain water.

The municipal administrator of Luena, Bernardo Txissola, condemned the act, emphasizing that the theft compromises efforts to improve the living conditions of the population.

The official assured that actions are underway to restore the system and called on for the collaboration of citizens in reporting acts of vandalism.

The 4 de Fevereiro Urbanization was inaugurated in 2022, east of the city of Luena, and has 450 houses. TST/YD/DOJ