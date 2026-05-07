Sudan Informs UN of Rejection of NGO Registration With RSF's Alleged Entity

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Wednesday summoned the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and all representatives of United Nations agencies accredited to Sudan to brief them on the government's position regarding a decision issued by the political arm of the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, referred to as "Ta'asis," through what it called the "National Humanitarian Access Authority."

The decision sought to:

· Require all foreign and national organizations to complete registration procedures with the alleged entity and obtain accreditation certificates within a maximum period of 30 days.

· Call on foreign organizations operating in the country to sign technical agreements with the illegitimate entity and open offices affiliated with it within 45 days.

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During the briefing session, the Sudanese government reaffirmed its rejection of this flawed decision through the following points:

1. The government underscored that registration with the so-called "National Humanitarian Access Authority," or signing or concluding any agreement, memorandum of understanding, or any form of institutional engagement with it, constitutes support for entities parallel to the legitimate state institutions.

It further stated that such actions represent a clear violation of Sudan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national institutions, and contradict the United Nations Security Council resolution issued in August 2025, which rejected the establishment of any parallel authorities or structures in Sudan. The Council had warned that any unilateral step in this regard would pose a direct threat to Sudan's unity and territorial integrity and undermine regional peace and stability.

2. The government called on all international and regional organizations accredited in Sudan to direct all their staff to strictly adhere to respect for Sudan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national unity. It also reminded them of the need to uphold international humanitarian principles, namely complete neutrality, impartiality, and the independence of humanitarian work from any political, military, or economic objectives.

3. The government recalled United Nations General Assembly Resolution 46/182 of 19 December 1991, particularly principles (2) and (3), which stipulate that humanitarian assistance must be provided in accordance with humanitarian principles, neutrality, impartiality, and with full respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national unity of states in line with the UN Charter.

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It also reiterated that humanitarian assistance should be delivered with the consent of the affected country and based on an appeal issued by that country.

The government further referred to United Nations General Assembly Resolution 58/114 of 17 December 2003 concerning the strengthening of the coordination of United Nations emergency humanitarian assistance.

4. The Government of Sudan affirmed during the meeting that it would not tolerate any violations affecting state sovereignty, territorial integrity, or the unity of its legitimate national institutions.

At the same time, it expressed full appreciation for its international humanitarian partners and the vital and constructive role they play. The government reaffirmed its full commitment to cooperation and coordination with all United Nations agencies and to providing all necessary facilitation to ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance to all people in need across all parts of Sudan without exception.