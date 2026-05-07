Kenya: Ignore Doctored Image of Kenyan Presidential Aspirant Fred Matiang'i 'Sleeping' During TV Interview

Ignore doctored image of Kenyan presidential aspirant Fred Matiang'i 'sleeping' during TV interview

IN SHORT: A viral screenshot has been shared on social media, with claims it shows the ex-minister asleep during a live TV interview. But the image has been altered; the original shows his eyes open.

An image circulating on social media in April 2026 appears to show former Kenya interior cabinet secretary Fred Matiang'i asleep during an interview on Citizen TV, Kenya's largest broadcaster.

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In the image, Matiang'i's eyes are closed and his head tilts slightly to the left. He is dressed in a light blue coat, a pink shirt and wearing a lapel microphone.

The lower-third caption reads: "Dr Fred Matiang'i | Presidential Aspirant." The image is timestamped 9:18 pm and the location is shown as "Karen: Live".

One of the posts is captioned: "Huyu ndiye mnategemea awaokolee?" This is Kiswahili for: "Is this the one you're counting on to save you?"

Another post's caption reads: "Dr. Fred Matiang'i has once again set tongues wagging after an awkward moment during a live interview on Citizen TV. In a scene that quickly caught the attention of viewers, the presidential aspirant appeared to doze off mid-conversation, prompting host Jeff Koinange to repeatedly try and get him back on track. The incident has since sparked a storm online, with many netizens questioning if he is capable to lead this country."

Matiang'i previously served as a powerful cabinet secretary, heading various ministries under former president Uhuru Kenyatta between 2013 and 2022. He is a key political figure in Kenya's opposition and has declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election, in which president William Ruto will seek re-election.

Posts sharing the image allege that Matiang'i is unfit to be a presidential aspirant. But does the screenshot really show him asleep during an interview? We checked.

Manipulated image

We did a reverse image search of the viral image and it led us to a matching image from the same interview, which was posted on 19 April 2026.

In the original image, the sign language interpreter is making the same gestures and Matiang'i is in the same position, with his head slightly tilted, but his eyes are open.

The original image was also captured at 9:18 pm and all the other details match the viral version.

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We searched for interviews with Matiang'i on Citizen TV Sunday Live and found the one from which these screenshots were taken. It was posted on YouTube on 19 April.

We watched the video and confirmed that at the 9:18 pm timestamp, Matiang'i had not dozed off.

During the interview, he spoke about his presidential ambitions and positioned himself to succeed Ruto in the 2027 general election.

The circulating image showing Matiang'i asleep has been altered.