The death toll from Tuesday's horrific bus crash along the Harare-Nyamapanda Road has risen to 17, while 45 others remain hospitalised, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed.

The accident involved a Malawi-bound DRD luxury coach and occurred at around 1:30PM on May 5 at the 175 kilometre peg near Suswe.

In an updated statement released Wednesday, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said authorities were now working with the Malawi government to identify the victims and repatriate the bodies.

"The death toll has risen to 17. The 45 injured victims are admitted at Kotwa District Hospital and Mutoko District Hospital," Nyathi said.

He said the Zimbabwean government was engaging Malawian authorities following the tragedy, which has left families in mourning in both countries.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police, through the Government of Zimbabwe, is liaising with the Government of the Republic of Malawi, through its Embassy and relevant authorities, to facilitate the identification and repatriation of the victims," he said.

Police said the bodies of the deceased were being kept at Kotwa and Mutoko district hospital mortuaries pending identification and post-mortem examinations.

The police expressed sympathy to the bereaved families and the people of Malawi following the deadly accident.