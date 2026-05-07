Tanzania: Zanzibar Revises Budget After Ministry Expansion

Zanzibar — THE Zanzibar Government has revised its 2025/2026 budget allocations following the expansion of ministries and institutions under the Eighth Government.

Presenting a report to the House of Representatives, Minister for Finance and Planning, Juma Malik Akili, said the changes are intended to ensure public funds are used efficiently while aligning spending with the government's new structure.

"These adjustments are necessary to match the responsibilities of newly established institutions without affecting the overall national budget," he said.

The restructuring follows a constitutional decision by President Hussein Ali Mwinyi, who issued Legal Notice No. 154 of 2025 to expand the number of ministries from 18 to 20 at the start of the second term of the Eighth Government.

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According to Dr Akili, the expansion reflects the government's efforts to respond to emerging priorities, including youth employment, digital transformation and innovation.

"With the President's constitutional authority, the government was reorganised to improve efficiency and service delivery," he said.

Among the newly established institutions are the Ministry of Youth, Employment and Empowerment and the Ministry of Communication, Information Technology and Innovation.

Dr Akili said the creation of additional ministries also increased the number of budgetimplementing institutions, making it necessary to redistribute funds to match their new mandates. Despite the structural changes, he emphasised that the total approved budget for 2025/2026 remains unchanged, with funds redistributed from existing allocations to accommodate the new ministries.

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"The creation of two additional ministries and the redistribution of resources has not altered the overall government budget," he said.

The Minister noted that the adjustments were made in accordance with the Public Finance Management Act of 2016 and its 2021 regulations, which guide the transfer of funds when responsibilities shift between government entities. He noted that the Government Budget and Expenditure Management System (BAMAS) has also been updated, resulting in new vote codes for ministries and institutions.

According to Dr Akili, the Accountant General has already assigned the codes and designated Permanent Secretaries in the new ministries as accounting officers responsible for managing the funds.

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"This ensures continued accountability and proper financial management under the new structure," he said.

Members of the House of Representatives welcomed the changes, saying the realignment would help improve efficiency and service delivery.