South Africa: Debate On Freedom Day Social and Economic Fruits of Freedom - Celebrating Thirty-Two Years of Democratic Citizenship

press release

Honourable Minister V.F. Hlabisa, MP

Honourable Speaker,

Indeed, SA is free. Thirty-two years ago, South Africans collectively embraced a new identity as a nation of equals. When our country held its first non-racial elections in 1994, we marked the dawn of democracy. It was a hard-won victory.

Today, we honour the many sacrifices that were made, by committing ourselves to strengthening democratic practices, and constitutional rights.

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With this in mind, we must ask ourselves the very difficult question: have the social and economic fruits of freedom reached all our people? Unfortunately, the answer to this question is rooted in a harsh and sobering reality.

Unemployment, inequality, and failing service delivery continue to deny many the full benefits of democratic citizenship.

Democracy and freedom are not an event, they are a process; anchored in human rights and geared towards change and transformation.

True freedom is the presence of opportunity. for a mother to feed her children, for a graduate to find a job, and for every citizen to live in safety. We need to move with speed for the fruits of freedom to be enjoyed fully.

The IFP has long believed that our history must inform our vision for the future. Freedom Day not only offers the chance to reflect on the long road to democracy, but pushes us to reflect on how we can advance political equality for current and future South Africans.

32 years later our democratic project has not sufficiently yielded the desired results for our people; and frustration has taken root. At the heart of this frustration is a system that fails South Africans.

Honourable Speaker, the crisis of illegal migration has reached a dangerous tipping point that threatens our social order and demands urgent action.

It is true that our Freedom is an outcome of African continent solidarity. Any form of xenophobia and violence against undocumented foreign nationals must be condemned.

We must act humanely; and prioritise the rule of law. Secure our borders by enforcing our immigration laws without apology.

Accordingly, the IFP is advancing legislative efforts to streamline and accelerate the deportation process for undocumented foreign nationals. It seeks to remove bureaucratic obstacles, improve efficiency, and ensure that limited state resources are directed accordingly.

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We know that democracy extends beyond voting practices. When South Africa was declared a democratic state, our government made acommitment to prioritise the welfare of its citizens. It is elementary that the government has a duty to its own citizens.

1994 was about moving black oppressed South Africans from exclusion to inclusion; particularly for their active and dignified participation in the economy.

Honourable Speaker, Freedom Day symbolises our strength as a nation. The 1994 breakthrough ensured equal citizenship, and the right to vote must be seen beyond the politics and be understood as a gateway through which all other rights are realised, claimed and protected.

The political legitimacy of 1994 hinges on the speedy realisation of social and economic justice for South Africans.

The IFP remains committed to remembering our past, prioritising the present, and working towards an equitable future for all South African citizens.

I thank you.