Tanzania: Specialised Treatment Services Expanded in Southern Highlands

Dodoma — RESIDENTS in the Southern Highlands are continuing to access specialised treatment services for diseases such as heart complications, cancer, lung diseases, kidney and liver conditions through regional and zonal referral hospitals, the National Assembly heard in Dodoma yesterday.

Deputy Minister for Health, Dr Florence Samizi, said hospitals serving the zone have strengthened specialised healthcare services to reduce the burden on patients travelling long distances for treatment. She said this while responding to a question from Iringa Urban MP (CCM) Fadhili Ngajiro, who sought to know when specialised treatment services for major diseases would be fully available in the Southern Highlands regions.

Dr Samizi said Mbeya Zonal Referral Hospital, together with regional referral hospitals in Mbeya, Iringa, Njombe and Songwe, currently provides specialised medical services in various fields, including heart diseases, cancer, lung conditions, kidney and liver diseases.

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She said that Mbeya Zonal Referral Hospital also offers super-specialised services, including heart surgery, brain and neurological surgery, gastroenterology, pulmonology and surgery for newborn children.

"In strengthening cancer treatment services in this zone, the government is implementing the construction project for the Ocean Road Cancer Institute at Mbeya Cancer Centre," she said.

According to the Deputy Minister, the facility will operate as part of the Ocean Road Cancer Institute and is expected to improve access to specialised cancer treatment services in the Southern Highlands. She said completion of the project will reduce costs for patients who currently travel to Dar es Salaam to seek treatment at Ocean Road Cancer Institute.