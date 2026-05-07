Tanzania: Tazara Rehabilitation Set to Enhance Cargo Flow

Dodoma — THE Tanzania-Zambia Railway (TAZARA) revitalisation project is expected to boost cargo transport, including perishable agricultural produce from the Southern Highlands.

Deputy Minister for Transport, Mr David Kihenzile, told the National Assembly on Wednesday that the 1,860km project, valued at 1.4 billion US dollars (approximately 3.5trl/-), is currently underway to restore the railway's full operational capacity.

He made the statement while responding to a supplementary question from Special Seats MP (CCM), Ms Neema Mgaya, who sought clarification on government plans to equip TAZARA freight wagons with cold storage facilities to transport perishable goods such as avocados from Njombe Region.

Mr Kihenzile said the government has taken note of the proposal and would consider integrating specialised wagons as part of the ongoing improvements.

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"We have received the MP advice. During the rehabilitation process, we will consider allocating special wagons for transporting agricultural produce and other essential goods along this corridor," he said.

The Deputy Minister further said that the railway, constructed in the 1970s during the era of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, has long been operating below its full capacity.

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"President Samia Suluhu Hassan, in collaboration with her counterparts from China and Zambia, has taken a decision to rehabilitate the railway. As I speak, the line is undergoing renovation to restore its capacity to transport sufficient cargo," he explained.

In his basic question, Mwanakwerekwe MP, Kassim Hassan Haji wanted to know when the government would introduce daytime Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) electric train services between Dodoma and Dar es Salaam.

In response, the Deputy Minister said the government, through the Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC), continues to provide daily train services between the two cities. Currently, there are eight train trips per day from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma and four trips from Dodoma to Dar es Salaam.

He said that scheduling is being continuously improved and that once operational systems reach 100 per cent completion, TRC will increase the number of trips to meet growing demand--especially for passengers connecting to and from Zanzibar.

"We urge our customers to remain patient during this period as the Corporation finalises its operational systems, which are expected to be completed at the beginning of the 2026/27 financial year," he explained.

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MP Haji also advised the government to adjust train schedules to improve convenience for passengers. He proposed introducing additional afternoon departures to allow more people to travel. The Deputy Minister said the proposal had been noted and would be considered.