Kenya: PLO Lumumba Condemns Xenophobic Attacks On Africans in Letter to Ramaphosa

Nairobi — Lawyer PLO Lumumba has condemned rising xenophobic attacks against African migrants in South Africa, warning that the trend undermines Pan-African unity and contradicts Pretoria's strong stance on the plight of Palestinians in Gaza.

In an open letter addressed to Cyril Ramaphosa dated May 6, Lumumba said recent incidents targeting foreign nationals in cities such as Johannesburg and Pretoria had exposed what he termed a "dangerous trajectory" in which suspicion and identity were replacing the rule of law.

"I write to you not merely as a concerned African, but as one who believes deeply in the promise of our continent and in the responsibility that rests upon its leadership," Lumumba stated in the three-page letter.

The former Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission chief cited reports of protests, violent confrontations, looting of migrant-owned businesses and harassment of foreigners, including legally documented migrants, saying the developments had created fear and uncertainty among African communities living in South Africa.

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According to the letter, at least 130 Nigerian nationals have formally sought repatriation from South Africa over safety concerns amid escalating tensions.

Moral obligation

Lumumba warned that profiling individuals based on perceived foreign identity risked eroding constitutional protections and weakening confidence in public institutions.

"Such occurrences reveal a dangerous trajectory -- one in which identity becomes a trigger for violence, and suspicion replaces law," he wrote.

He reminded South Africa of the solidarity extended by African nations during the anti-apartheid struggle, arguing that the country's liberation history imposed a moral obligation to protect fellow Africans.

"Xenophobia, in whatever form it manifests, represents a repudiation of that shared history. It undermines the ideals of Pan-Africanism. It erodes the principle of African unity," he said.

Lumumba urged the South African government to take decisive action, including guaranteeing the safety of all persons regardless of nationality, prosecuting perpetrators of xenophobic violence, and reinforcing public messaging against discrimination.

Hesitant leadership

He argued that repeated incidents of anti-foreigner violence pointed to deeper societal and leadership challenges beyond routine law enforcement.

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"Where impunity is perceived, it breeds repetition; where accountability is delayed, it weakens confidence; and where leadership is hesitant, it creates space for forces that threaten both order and justice," he stated.

The outspoken lawyer further said it was inconsistent for South Africa to champion the rights of Palestinians while African migrants faced hostility within its borders.

"It cannot be right that the Republic of South Africa stands up for Palestinians in Gaza and yet they are seen to be persecuting their own kith and kin from other African countries," Lumumba said.

Copies of the letter were also sent to Mahamoud Ali Youssouf and Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters.