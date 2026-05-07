Africa: Ruto, Macron Are Hosts, As Delegates Storm Nairobi for Africa Forward Summit

7 May 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Agbonkhese Oboh

President William Ruto of Kenya and President Emmanuel Macron of France will be joint hosts as about 4,000 African and French delegates converge in Nairobi for the Africa Forward Summit 2026 scheduled to take place from 10 to 12 May 2026.

The Africa Forward Summit will bring together Heads of State, senior government officials, business leaders, innovators, development partners, civil society and the media to engage in high-level dialogue on Africa's economic transformation, strategic partnerships, and sustainable development.

It will address multiple topics in rural development, including mobilizing private capital, strengthening partnerships in sustainable agriculture, developing the blue economy and more.

Also, the 2026 Summit will focus on strengthening Africa's global partnerships, expanding trade and investment opportunities, and accelerating innovation across key sectors across the continent.

At a media roundtable organized by the Africa Forward Summit Secretariat, the conveners explained that the discussions will include opportunities in the blue economy, agriculture, global health and emerging prospects in artificial intelligence.

The meeting will end on Tuesday 12 May 2026 with the Nairobi Declaration, a landmark commitment adopted by Kenya and France which would prioritize cooperation for shared prosperity.

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