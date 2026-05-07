Tunisia: Somalia's Non-Resident Ambassador to Tunisia Presents Credentials Copy

Tunis — Somalia's Ambassador to Algeria and non-resident envoy to Tunisia, Yusuf Ahmed Hassan, on Wednesday formally presented copies of his credentials to Tunisia's Foreign Ministry, Somali officials said.

The credentials were received by Tunisia's Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti during a ceremony held at the ministry's headquarters in Tunis.

The event took place in what officials described as a warm and cordial atmosphere, reflecting the longstanding ties and cooperation between Somalia and Tunisia.

Discussions held alongside the ceremony focused on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in areas of shared interest, including trade, education, the economy, livestock, agriculture and security, according to Somali diplomatic sources.