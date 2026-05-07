Rwanda: Inside Chinese Clinic Offering Free Treatment in Kigali

It is 10am at Masaka Hospital, and a queue of patients waits outside a Chinese clinic. The line is made up of 20 to 30 people, though the number rises to around 100 by the end of the day as more seek treatment from the Chinese medics.

Patients present with a range of conditions from physiotherapy-related issues to internal ailments, and the team stands ready to attend to them.

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Some of those seeking care say they had tried conventional medicine without success before being referred to the clinic by friends. Inside the small but busy facility, male and female Chinese medics in white coats labelled "China Medical Team" examine patients and administer treatment based on their findings.

The China Medical Team is part of a bilateral cooperation arrangement between Rwanda and China. The teams have been deployed to Rwanda by the Chinese government since 1982. One team typically consists of 15 to 19 medics stationed at Masaka and Kibungo hospitals.

The current team includes 19 specialists across eight fields: surgery, orthopedics, anesthesiology, obstetrics and gynecology, nursing, internal medicine, dentistry, and traditional Chinese medicine. They support local hospitals while sharing expertise with their Rwandan counterparts.

Dr Zhang Shengmao, chief of the 26th Chinese Medical Team, says they have treated about 5,000 patients in just two months.

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"Traditional Chinese medicine is very popular here. The daily number of the patients is as high as 150," he said.

In March, the team assisted in childbirth using a technique that combines traditional Chinese medicine with modern obstetric care. Two women delivered safely at Masaka Hospital while experiencing reduced labour pain without the use of drugs.

During the procedure, Chinese obstetricians worked alongside Rwandan midwives to provide care focused on relaxation and pain management.

According to Dr Zhang Xiaohong, Deputy Chief Physician of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the approach, known as Doula care, combines breathing techniques, relaxation, and psychological support.

In addition to this, specialists in traditional Chinese medicine applied acupuncture stimulation to specific points.

Acupuncture is a treatment from traditional Chinese medicine that involves inserting very thin needles into specific points on the body. It is believed to stimulate nerves, improve blood flow, and help restore the body's balance, often used to relieve pain and manage various physical and stress-related conditions.

Dr Ni Rite, an acupuncture expert, says the technique improves bodily functions by enhancing blood circulation and coordinating arterial activity without affecting the natural physiological processes of the mother and baby.

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Beyond childbirth, the Chinese Medical Team uses acupuncture to treat a range of conditions.

What patients say

Jean-Damascene Hitimana, 43, is one of the beneficiaries. He had a rare condition involving laxity of the eyelid skin and muscle, which left him fearing that his entire eye might be covered up by the flesh around it.

He sought care from conventional medicine, and the doctors prescribed Mestinon, a drug for neuromuscular conditions that cause muscle weakness.

Unfortunately, the drug did not work for him.

"I was working at a Chinese construction site then. When my boss saw that I was not getting better, my boss brought me here," he said.

At the clinic in Masaka, he was advised to attend 10 sessions, twice a week, during which acupuncture treatment was administered.

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"After five days, the eye was getting better, and by the end of March, it had healed," he noted.

Another patient, Elly Nzeyimana, 27, says he approached the clinic because he was experiencing a persistent burning sensation across his body.

"I would feel consistent heat, my whole body, legs, arms and back," he said. "I tried to attend local hospitals and clinics... they did different tests, but they couldn't find anything."

He turned to the Chinese clinic on the advice of his bosses, who are also Chinese. After two months of treatment, he says there has been noticeable improvement.

"I usually come two or three times a week. From that time until now, my legs are okay," he said, noting that he is continuing with the treatment.

According to Chinese officials, Chinese medical teams have treated tens of thousands of patients in Rwanda over the past 40 years, using both traditional Chinese and conventional medicine.