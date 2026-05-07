Rwanda: Kagame Congratulates PSG On Reaching Champions League Final

President Paul Kagame has congratulated Paris Saint-Germain after the French club secured a place in the final of the UEFA Champions League.

PSG, a partner of Visit Rwanda initiative, defeated Bayern Munich 1-0 in the second leg of their semifinal clash at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night, sealing a 6-4 aggregate victory.

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The reigning European champions entered the return leg with a narrow 5-4 advantage from the first meeting at the Parc des Princes in Paris and successfully completed the job in Germany to move one step closer to defending their continental crown.

In a post shared on X, Kagame praised PSG for their impressive campaign.

"Congratulations to Visit Rwanda partner PSG on reaching the UEFA Champions League Final after an impressive run," he wrote.

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"Wishing both finalist teams the very best in what promises to be a great final!"

The final will mark the first time that two Visit Rwanda partner clubs meet in the UEFA Champions League final, with PSG set to face Arsenal FC in Budapest on May 30.

Arsenal booked their place in the final after overcoming Atlético Madrid 2-1 on aggregate in the other semifinal.