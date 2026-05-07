Rwanda: Lawmakers Back Bankable Green Projects to Attract Climate Finance

Parliamentarians have called for the development of a strong pipeline of bankable renewable energy projects as Rwanda steps up efforts to attract climate finance and accelerate its green transition.

The call was made during a high-level consultation on green energy and climate finance held on April 30, 2026, bringing together participants including lawmakers, government officials, development partners, private sector players, and academia.

Hosted by the Parliament of Rwanda, the session was organised by the Rwandan Parliamentarians Network on Population and Development (RPRPD) in partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and Climate Parliament under the Parliamentarians for Climate Finance (PCF) project, funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

At the Centre of discussions was how Rwanda can move from policy ambition to investment-ready projects capable of attracting global climate finance.

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While Rwanda has committed to green growth through frameworks such as Vision 2050 and the second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2 2024-2029), participants noted that limited numbers of well-structured, bankable projects remain a key bottleneck.

Rt. Hon Gertrude Kazarwa, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, stressed the urgency of accelerating the clean energy transition.

"The impact of climate change makes transitioning to clean energy not just a choice, but a necessity"

She pointed to Community Green Energy Zones as a practical approach to expand renewable energy access while creating jobs and supporting local economic activity. She added that Parliament's legislative and oversight roles position it as a key driver of Rwanda's green agenda.

From ideas to investment-ready projects

Jonas Munyurangabo, UNIDO Country Representative in Rwanda, underscored the need for stronger parliamentary engagement to turn climate policy into action.

He recalled earlier discussions highlighting global climate finance trends, Rwanda's vulnerability to climate shocks, and persistent financing gaps.

UNIDO, he said, will continue supporting the Community Green Energy Zones initiative through technical assistance to help translate plans into tangible results.

Eliza Cocksworth-Rylands from Climate Parliament, a global network of legislators, highlighted a core challenge facing many African countries.

"The main challenge is not a lack of ideas, but a lack of projects structured well enough to attract financing."

She cited Zambia's experience, where solar energy projects at constituency level were delivered through blended public-private financing, demonstrating the importance of political ownership and strong project design.

Cocksworth-Rylands said Community Green Energy Zones could help Rwanda aggregate smaller projects into investable portfolios, reducing costs and unlocking capital, particularly in rural areas.

She proposed that the next phase should focus on building a pipeline of bankable projects and preparing them for financing readiness, with strong parliamentary backing.

Carbon finance and investment incentives

Discussions also explored how Rwanda can leverage carbon markets and other innovative financing mechanisms to fund renewable energy projects.

Participants examined the role of Parliament in strengthening legal and policy frameworks to attract climate finance, while also ensuring accountability and oversight.

Florian Mugabo, Projects Monitoring and Evaluation Analyst at the Rwanda Green Fund, said Rwanda is positioning itself as an attractive destination for green investment.

"We are ready to de-risk green projects to attract investors in opportunities including the carbon market. We also provide technical support. We are playing a catalytic role," he said.

Elie Sebagabo, a climate finance specialist at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning (MINECOFIN), highlighted government incentives already in place to support the sector.

"For instance, tax exemptions have been applied to electric vehicles," he said.

A key area of interest for lawmakers was the carbon market, particularly how it works and its revenue potential.

Juliet Kabera, Director General of the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA), said carbon trading presents significant opportunities for Rwanda.

"For instance, if we have a hydropower dam project, we calculate reduced carbon emissions by comparing the quantities of diesel or petrol that would have been used if the hydropower project did not exist," she explained.

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Projects such as electric mobility, clean cooking solutions, renewable energy, methane gas extraction from Lake Kivu, and reduced reliance on charcoal and firewood could all generate carbon credits and attract financing.

Kabera noted that revenue potential will depend on the country's ability to implement projects and achieve measurable emission reductions.

Unlocking climate finance through structure and coordination

Participants agreed that unlocking climate finance will require stronger coordination between Parliament, government institutions and development partners, as well as clearer project pipelines aligned with national priorities.

They also endorsed the next phase of the PCF programme in Rwanda, focusing on project preparation and financing readiness.

The Parliament of Rwanda, through the RPRPD network, committed to working with UNIDO, Climate Parliament and other partners to follow up on the outcomes and support the development of structured, community-centred renewable energy projects.

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