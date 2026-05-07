Zimbabwe Ranked Better Than South Africa On Misery Index

ZIMBABWE has for the first time, been ranked better than neighbours South Africa on globally acclaimed economist Steve Hanke's Annual Misery List.

Hanke ranked Zimbabwe 15th on the list of the world's unhappiest countries while South Africa is seventh.

This is the first time South Africa has outranked Zimbabwe on the list, with Hanke blaming its fall on a high unemployment rate that has not just left millions struggling for survival but initiated ongoing xenophobic attacks.

Zimbabwe is a constant feature on the list, having been seventh last year due to economic volatility, and the world's most miserable country in 2023.

"Not surprisingly, in Hanke's 2025 Annual Misery Index, Zimbabwe ranks as the fifteenth most miserable country in the world," said Hanke.

"Only 14 countries are more miserable. President Emmerson Mnangagwa is arrogant, incompetent and corrupt."

Venezuela, Sudan and Turkey make up the worst three in that order.