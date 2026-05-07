Tanzania: Polio Vaccination Drive to Reach Over 170,000 Children in Ilemela

Mwanza — OVER 170,000 children are expected to be reached by the Polio vaccination exercise in Ilemela Municipal Council in Mwanza Region.

Ilemela Municipality Public Health Education Coordinator Ms Kalunde Gisema said yesterday during a training and education session for various social groups, including religious leaders, prominent elders, private school owners and youth leaders. She said the exercise is expected to reach all children, including those who received the first phase of vaccination and those who did not.

She said the second phase of polio vaccination is expected to start today and end on Sunday, as part of the government's efforts to protect children against the deadly polio disease.

Ms Gisema said the training aimed to increase awareness on the importance of the Novel Oral Poliovirus Vaccine Type 2 (nOPV2) polio vaccine for children under the age of ten. She stressed the importance of involving these stakeholders, explaining that they are an important link in delivering the message to the community.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

ALSO READ: BMH experts raise alarm over rising antimicrobial resistance

She said that these leaders are trusted and listened to by the community, so they have a great opportunity to encourage parents to ensure their children receive the necessary vaccine to protect themselves against the polio virus.

For his part, the Sheikh of Ilemela District, Abdulmalick Juma, commended the government for providing the training, saying it has helped them understand in depth about polio and its effects.

He has promised to collaborate with the community to spread education and encourage parents to take their children to get vaccinated.

The Secretary of the Kiloleli Market, Ms Happynes Lakate said he will use his opportunity to encourage traders with children under 10 years of age to ensure they receive the vaccine, noting that child health is the basis of family well-being and economic activities.