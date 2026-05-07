Tanzania: Over 6,000 Illegal Immigrants Nabbed in Kagera

Kagera — THE Immigration Department in Kagera Region has intensified border surveillance, resulting in the apprehension of over 6,000 illegal immigrants for entering and residing in the country without valid residence permits.

Kagera Regional Immigration Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI), Petro Malima, said that the illegal immigrants were rounded up during an operation conducted between January to March, this year.

He said that during the month of January a total of 1,949 illegal immigrants were arrested, 2,037 were arrested in February while 2,066 were arrested in March.

Giving a breakdown, ACI Malima said Burundians accounted the highest number with 5,056 illegal immigrants, Rwanda (498), Uganda (376), DRC (64) Kenya (4) and South Sudan (1). He also said about 53 Tanzanians were also arrested for aiding the aliens.

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"A big number of the illegal immigrants have already been repatriated back to their countries of origin while others were arraigned in court the charges," he said.

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Mr Malima strongly warned people who collude in hiding illegal immigrants that stern action would be taken against them including prosecuting them in court.

"I would like to warn Tanzanians and all other individuals who conspire with illegal immigrants to enter and stay in the country contrary to the laws of the land that they will be arrested and arraigned as per law, we must work together to address this problem and avoid violating immigration laws," he said.

He appealed to citizens in the region to report aliens to authorities for necessary measures. Illegal immigration is one of the offences caused by civil wars, political instability, and economic hardship, which occur in some countries.