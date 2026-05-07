Zimbabwe: MPs' Wetland Housing Plan Halted After 'Save Our Vlei' Protest

A controversial housing development on Harare's protected Monavale Wetland has been halted after residents staged a dramatic protest that drew the attention of senior government officials.

The breakthrough came on Wednesday after days of mounting public pressure against land clearing activities at the Monavale Wetland, a Ramsar-designated site recognised internationally for its ecological importance.

Residents and environmental campaigners under the banner of the #SaveMonavaleVlei Campaign accused developers of destroying sensitive wetland areas to create residential stands reportedly intended for Members of Parliament.

Heavy machinery and surveyors had moved into the area over the past week levelling parts of the wetland in Harare's western suburbs.

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But a creative protest held on Sunday appears to have shifted the tide.

Images and videos circulated widely on social media showing residents lying across the scarred landscape to spell out the words: "Save Our Vlei".

The action prompted intervention from the Office of the President.

On Tuesday, Dr Tafadzwa Muguti, Permanent Secretary for Presidential Affairs and Devolution visited the wetland alongside officials from the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), the City of Harare, the Ministry of Local Government and the Ministry of State for Harare Province.

Addressing residents gathered at the site, Dr Muguti said the development had not received proper government approval.

"When I was overseas I saw the videos... I was really eager to know what was going on. We were having a lot of problems where people were building on wetlands. In this particular instance this was not cleared by Parliament, it was not cleared by Government. This is not how we do things - we will be allocating stands to Members of Parliament, but not like this. So, the instruction which is there still stands: that this area is a no-go area." Muguti said.

The Monavale Wetland has long been at the centre of disputes between conservationists and developers.

Campaigners say the latest grading is only one of several attempts to develop the protected ecosystem.

In November 2025, residents launched the #SaveMonavaleVlei Campaign after a private company, Millblue Investments Pvt Ltd erected fencing across part of the wetland near the confluence of the Avondale Stream and Little Marimba River.

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The fenced area covers 32 hectares within the Ramsar-protected site.

Residents later discovered that EMA had approved an Environmental Impact Assessment certificate for an "eco-tourism project" in the wetland without consulting nearby communities.

The Conservation Society of Monavale has since lodged a formal appeal against the approval with Environment Minister Evelyn Ndlovu.

Environmental activists warn that continued destruction of wetlands could worsen Harare's water and flooding crises.

"Monavale Vlei is a living wetland of critical importance to Harare's environmental health and water security. We have to protect it with everything we have because without our wetlands our city has no future," campaign representative Kate Bridges said.

The wetland forms part of the Marimba River system that feeds into Lake Chivero, Harare's main water source.

Experts say the vlei acts as a natural sponge absorbing floodwater, filtering pollutants and gradually releasing clean water throughout the year.

Downstream suburbs including Warren Park, Kambuzuma, Mufakose, Kuwadzana and Budiriro are particularly vulnerable to flooding if wetlands are destroyed.

Monavale is also home to rich biodiversity including rare bird species such as the Striped Crake and Flufftail.

Beyond its environmental role, the wetland serves as a recreational and educational space for residents, schools and conservation groups.

Campaigners say they will continue monitoring the site and mobilising residents to protect Harare's remaining wetlands from encroachment.