Tanzania: Govt Approves Promotion of 219,042 Workers

Arusha — THE government has approved the promotion of 219,042 public servants for the 2025/2026 financial year, in a move aimed at improving morale and efficiency in the public service.

The announcement was made by the Minister of State in the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Ridhiwani Kikwete, while opening the second Annual General Inclusive Meeting of the Association of Administration and Human Resource Management Professionals in Tanzania's public service in Arusha.

Mr Ridhiwani directed human resource officers across the country to ensure that eligible employees receive their promotions on time, warning that delays and negligence would not be tolerated.

He said officers responsible for handling promotions must ensure all qualified workers are considered and any challenges involving employees who do not meet the required criteria are reported promptly to his office.

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"I will visit your councils and other workplaces, and I will require reports on how many employees you have promoted. I do not expect complaints from qualified employees who have been left out because some of you failed to carry out your responsibilities properly," the minister said.

The minister also instructed all transfer applications and responses in the public service to be processed through the e-Uhamisho online system following reports of fake transfer letters circulating in some institutions.

He urged human resource officers to closely monitor the transfer process to ensure proper procedures are followed before employees leave their workstations.

At the same time, Ridhiwani called on public institutions to recruit staff based on actual operational needs instead of making unnecessary requests.

"For example, someone applies for a permit to recruit an agricultural officer in Ilala District, Dar es Salaam, while there are no farms in Dar es Salaam," he said. He further encouraged human resource officers to resolve workplace

disputes through dialogue and counselling in order to reduce complaints and create a more conducive working environment for employees.

President of the African Association for Public Administration and Management (AAPAM), Dr John Nakabago, said African governments must continue investing in digital infrastructure and technology to improve service delivery.

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He said that despite growing public expectations, many governments across the continent continue to face resource constraints and increasing pressure to deliver services efficiently.

Dr Nakabago said technology could help address unemployment challenges by expanding access to entrepreneurship, innovation and digital skills development among young people.

"We must harness the potential of the youth workforce. Many young people adapt quickly to technology with the right policies and investments," he said.

AAPAM Tanzania Chapter Chairperson, Ms Leila Mavika, said the meeting brought together more than 1,300 participants to exchange experience in human resource management and governance with the aim of improving public service delivery.

She said the forum also seeks to equip participants with practical approaches to address challenges encountered in their daily responsibilities.