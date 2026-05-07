Algeria: President Tebboune On Official Visit to Sisterly Republic of Turkey With Packed Agenda

Ankara — The official visit of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to the Republic of Turkey features a dense agenda, reflecting the strength and depth of the long-standing historical ties between the two nations, and mirroring a shared commitment to elevating bilateral cooperation to more expansive prospects, serving mutual interests and common aspirations.

The President arrived in the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Wednesday, leading a high-level ministerial delegation.

The official visit aims to further strengthen the fraternal relations and strategic cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

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Upon his arrival, the President of the Republic was given an official reception by his brother, the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at Esenboga International Airport in Ankara.

The two presidents then held a private meeting in the presidential lounge at the airport.

As part of the program of this official visit, which marks an important milestone in the historical relations between the two countries, bound by a treaty of friendship and cooperation since 2006, the President of the Republic is scheduled to visit the mausoleum of the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, before being officially received once again by his brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Turkish Presidential Complex.

Following this stage, the President will hold private talks with his Turkish counterpart, which will provide an opportunity to assess the significant achievements and progress made in recent years amid the strong momentum and remarkable development in relations between the two countries, in light of high-level reciprocal visits by the two presidents, as well as their commitment to continuous communication, ongoing consultation, and the intensification of political dialogue regarding bilateral relations and international and regional issues of mutual interest, particularly the Palestinian cause.

The talks between the President of the Republic and his Turkish counterpart are also expected to be expanded to include delegations from both countries, to explore new opportunities and prospects for further bolstering the robust ties between the two brotherly countries and advancing their partnership by creating new opportunities and prospects.

Subsequently, the President of the Republic will co-chair, alongside his brother President Erdogan, the first session of the Algerian-Turkish High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

The two presidents are also expected to oversee the signing ceremony of several new cooperation agreements across various vital sectors.