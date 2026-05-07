South Africa: DA Calls for Full Defence Inquiry After SA Army Foundation Officials Fined R44 Million

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) notes with grave concern reports that two senior South African Army Foundation officials have been debarred and fined more than R44 million following an extensive investigation by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

News24 reports that Angel Errol Ramphele and Maria Rosa Barros were each fined more than R20 million each.

This confirms that the matter can no longer be dismissed as rumour, administrative confusion, or a private internal dispute. It points to a serious governance failure involving money deducted from the salaries of South African soldiers, who courageously serve our nation .

The FSCA had already confirmed on 3 March 2026 that it had concluded its investigation into the South African Army Foundation and two senior officials following a referral from the National Prosecuting Authority's Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit. The Authority indicated that enforcement action would follow. That action has now arrived.

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The Foundation operates in a highly sensitive defence environment. It is linked to funeral cover, insurance and other benefits paid to SANDF members, and reportedly operates from within Army units, and is listed by the Department of Defence as an entity falling under the Minister's portfolio, despite not being listed as a PFMA public entity.

The Minister of Defence can no longer avoid direct accountability.

The DA has already submitted a parliamentary question asking under what legal authority the Foundation operates within SANDF structures, whether payroll deductions are processed from soldiers' salaries, what amounts were deducted over the past five financial years, whether SANDF facilities are being used, which serving or former SANDF members served on its board, and what steps the Minister has taken to protect soldiers' funds and state resources. To date, the Minister has not provided answers.

Soldiers who serve this country under difficult and often dangerous conditions deserve certainty that money deducted from their salaries is protected and managed with integrity.

The DA will continue to pursue this matter in Parliament until there is full disclosure, recovery of any misused funds, and accountability for every person who enabled this failure of oversight.