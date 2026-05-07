South Africa: DA Writes to President to Trigger Siu Probe Into Tolashe

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will formally write to the President requesting that he instruct the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate the conduct of Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe and the growing crisis within the Department.

South Africans deserve accountability, not excuses. The Department of Social Development plays a critical role in supporting the country's most vulnerable citizens, and the current dysfunction at leadership level cannot be allowed to continue unchecked.

The DA in Committee requested that the PSC investigate the food aid appointment, who gave permission for the food aid to work at the Ministers private residency instead of her official residency and investigate why a portion of her salary was handed over every month to Tolashes daughter. We welcome the indication today by the Public Service Commission that an investigation into the matter involving the food aid will take place.

The DA's request to the SIU is aimed at uncovering the full extent of the issues at hand, identifying any maladministration or improper conduct, and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable in accordance with the law.

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This latest step follows a series of actions by the DA, including a request to Parliament's Public Service Committee to investigate allegations that Minister Tolashe may have improperly used public servants for personal domestic work, and the laying of criminal charges relating to alleged deception and undisclosed benefits.

In parallel, the DA's call for a Parliamentary Inquiry into the matter remains under consideration by Parliament. This process must proceed without delay to ensure comprehensive oversight and transparency.

The DA will continue to use every mechanism available to pursue accountability and restore integrity within the Department.