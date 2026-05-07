South Africa: Cabinet Updated On Hammanskraal Clean Water Project

Cabinet has at its ordinary meeting on Wednesday received a progress report on the Hammanskraal Clean Water Project that is driven by Magalies Water under the Department of Water and Sanitation and the City of Tshwane.

Addressing the post-Cabinet media briefing in Cape Town on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on completion, the project will provide potable water to approximately 47 550 households, serving an estimated 180 679 residents.

"Cabinet noted that all four modules on the part of the project which is delivered under Magalies Water has been constructed and tested, enabling the system to produce up to 50 ML of treated water per day," Ntshavheni said.

The Minister of Water and Sanitation will later in the week inspect the project and outstanding works by the City of Tshwane to ensure full access to water for the communities of Hammanskraal.

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The Department of Water and Sanitation also updated Cabinet on progress with regards to unblocking water projects and the status of municipal debt to water boards, which pose a severe risk to water security and the financial viability of these boards.

Winter Electricity Outlook

Meanwhile, Cabinet welcomed the Winter Electricity Outlook presented by Eskom, which indicated that load shedding is unlikely between April and August, marking a significant turning point in the nation's energy journey.

"Cabinet further welcomed progress in addressing load reduction with 352 968 customers no longer affected by load reduction during peak periods," Ntshavheni said.

The Minister said load reduction has been eliminated in Northern Cape and Western Cape.

The next five provinces are due for load reduction elimination in 2026 and then Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal will have their load reduction challenges eliminated by 2027.