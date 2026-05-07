South Africa: Indaba Places Rural Infrastructure and Inclusive Economy Under Spotlight

Advancing rural infrastructure development and building an inclusive economy will take centre stage as Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso, presides over the National Integrated Rural Development Indaba in Bloemfontein.

The two-day Indaba, held from 7 to 8 May 2026 at Lemo Green Park in the Free State, brings together a broad spectrum of stakeholders to shape strategies aimed at transforming rural economies and improving livelihoods through targeted infrastructure investment and inclusive growth.

The indaba seeks to ensure meaningful participation from grassroots rural communities alongside government, traditional leaders, the private sector, civil society, academia, and development practitioners.

The engagement is designed to encourage shared ownership of local economic transformation initiatives and rural infrastructure developmental initiatives tailored to address their specific needs and contexts, for an integrated and inclusive rural economy, leading toward sustainable development.

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The event is expected to attract between 2 500 and 3 000 delegates representing various sectors.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Seiso Mohai, is also participating in the indaba. His participation underscores the department's mandate to promote integrated planning, monitor the implementation of government priorities and evaluate the impact of government programmes and interventions.

The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation emphasised that rural development remains a key cross-cutting priority requiring coordinated planning, effective implementation, and strong intergovernmental collaboration to achieve meaningful developmental outcomes.

"The engagement is consistent with the priorities of the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) and the National Development Plan (NDP), both of which emphasise the importance of inclusive economic growth, reduced inequality, improved livelihoods, spatial transformation, and the development of capable and responsive institutions.

"Accelerating rural development remains central to government's efforts to build an inclusive, equitable and prosperous South Africa," the department said in a statement.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to deliver the closing address on Friday.